    Vijay Deverakonda Accepts Script Jr NTR Once Rejected?

    By
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in the box office dud Dear Comrade, will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a commercial movie, tentatively titled 'Fighter'. The film, featuring the 'Rowdy' in the role of an MMA fighter, is likely to have all the ingredients needed to make it a solid entertainer. Now, here is some big news for movie buffs. As per a leading website, Puri Jagannadh wanted to make the movie with Jr NTR. However, things did not work out as the 'Young Tiger' did not like the script at all.

    The buzz is that Puri Jagannadh has tweaked the script a bit to suit Vijay Deverakonda's image, which might make a big difference. The Paisa Vasool director recently returned to form with iSmart Shankar that fared well at the box office. As such, working with him might be a wise move on the young star's part.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on a romantic-entertainer featuring Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads. The Arjun Reddy star will also be reviving Hero that has not been shelved. He was also offered the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, backed by Karan Johar, but he reportedly turned it down as he did not want to play the same character again.

    Source: Cinejosh

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda jr ntr
