    Vijay Deverakonda Says That He Is Ready For Marriage; Will He Be Tying The Knot This Year?

    It is an open secret that the dashing Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented and popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, dashing personality, and bindass nature. During the past two years, he has starred in films such as Geetha Govindam and Arjun Reddy and proved his mettle. Now, he is in the limelight for an awesome reason. During a recent interaction with the media, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his marriage plans and made an interesting statement.

    Vijay Deverakonda About Marriage

    Vijay Deverakonda said that he attaches a lot of importance to his professional and personal goals and believes that they have to be achieved in a time frame. He went on to add that he had decided to refrain from marriage till he bagged lead roles and fulfilled his goals. He further added that as he has fulfilled a few of his targets, he is 'okay' with tying the knot.

    His Exact Words

    " I decided not to get married if I don't reach my goals. I decided to stay away from marriage as if I get married it will come with lot of responsibilities and so better stay away from marriage, if I don't reach my goals. Now I am ok to get married as I reached few of my goals."

    A Year Of Mixed Fortunes

    2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for the young star He tasted success with Geetha Govindam and became the choice of Gen Y. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. However, his next big release NOTA failed to live up to the expectations. Luckily, he bounced back with the November release Taxiwala.

    On The Work Front

    At present, Vijay Deverakonda has the eagerly-awaited Dear Comrade in his kitty. The film is a Bharat Kamma directorial and it will see him reunite with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to hit the screens later this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
