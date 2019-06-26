Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Are Not Just Friends? Rumours Spice Up Due To This Reason!
There is one such onscreen pair that stole the hearts of millions just with a movie. We are referring to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the hit onscreen pair that mesmerized the audiences with their enigmatic performance in the film Geetha Govindam. Their onscreen pair has been much celebrated by the audiences. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the fastest growing stars of the South Indian film industry. Needless to say, rumours have hit them as well ever since the release of Geetha Govindam. Meanwhile, rumours have spiced up yet again saying that they might be more than just friends and one of the recent reports by Gulte.com has spoken about this. Read to know the complete details regarding this.
Recent Incident
According to the report, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together recently. Reportedly, both of them had come to watch Agenth Sai Srinivas Athreya at AMB Cinemas along with other friends.
The Photo That Went Viral
Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna later went to an uptown cafe in the city and they were accompanied by friends. A photo that the group had clicked has now gone viral in the social media circuits.
The Rumours
Now, it is being rumoured that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are just more than friends. Speculations have been doing the rounds that Rashmika Mandanna is accompanying Vijay Deverakonda to most of the places that he goes.
What's The Truth?
However, it is not correct to say that they are more than just friends due to these reasons alone. Meanwhile, many of them do believe that they are good friends and that might be true as well, especilally since they have maintained a dignified silence despite the rumours coming up.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the movie Dear Comrade, which is a highly hyped project. The film is expected to release in July. Dear Comrade has been directed by Bharath Kamma.