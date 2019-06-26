Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Are Not Just Friends? Rumours Spice Up Due To This Reason!

Recent Incident

According to the report, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together recently. Reportedly, both of them had come to watch Agenth Sai Srinivas Athreya at AMB Cinemas along with other friends.

The Photo That Went Viral

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna later went to an uptown cafe in the city and they were accompanied by friends. A photo that the group had clicked has now gone viral in the social media circuits.

The Rumours

Now, it is being rumoured that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are just more than friends. Speculations have been doing the rounds that Rashmika Mandanna is accompanying Vijay Deverakonda to most of the places that he goes.

What's The Truth?

However, it is not correct to say that they are more than just friends due to these reasons alone. Meanwhile, many of them do believe that they are good friends and that might be true as well, especilally since they have maintained a dignified silence despite the rumours coming up.