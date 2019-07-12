Vijay Deverakonda And Yash To Come Together; A Big Treat For Their Fans?
Vijay Deverakonda fans have loads to cheer about with the trailer of his next big release, Dear Comrade, turning out to be a stunner. The talks surrounding the film are hugely positive and the trade analysts smell one more sensational hit from the 'Rowdy'. Meanwhile, it seems like fans of Vijay Deverakonda as well as Kannada star Yash, whose fame in Telugu cinema shot to heights with KGF, have a big treat on the cards for them. Read to know the details regarding this.
Dear Comrade In Different Languages
Dear Comrade will be the first film of Vijay Deverakonda to make a simultaneous release in various South Indian languages. Along with the Telugu version, the Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of this Bharat Kamma directorial will also be releasing in theatres. Reportedly, the film has been finalised to release on July 26, 2019.
A Music Festival
The promotions for the film is expected to kick-start in full swing. The reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that the makers of the film are planning to organise a music festival at various places on different dates.
The Dates
If the reports are to be believed, the music festival in connection with Dear Comrade will be held on July 12, 13, 18 and 19 in various places like Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai respectively.
Yash To Grace The Event
Meanwhile, reports have come up that Vijay Deverakonda has approached none other than Kannada star Yash to grace the event that will be held in Bengaluru. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the team.
It would be a great event to watch out for if such a union happens. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Yash enjoy a huge fan base in various regions across South India and it would be a scintillating sight to see them sharing the stage together.