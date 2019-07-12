Vijay Deverakonda And Yash To Come Together; A Big Treat For Their Fans?

Dear Comrade In Different Languages

Dear Comrade will be the first film of Vijay Deverakonda to make a simultaneous release in various South Indian languages. Along with the Telugu version, the Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of this Bharat Kamma directorial will also be releasing in theatres. Reportedly, the film has been finalised to release on July 26, 2019.

A Music Festival

The promotions for the film is expected to kick-start in full swing. The reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that the makers of the film are planning to organise a music festival at various places on different dates.

The Dates

If the reports are to be believed, the music festival in connection with Dear Comrade will be held on July 12, 13, 18 and 19 in various places like Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai respectively.

Yash To Grace The Event

Meanwhile, reports have come up that Vijay Deverakonda has approached none other than Kannada star Yash to grace the event that will be held in Bengaluru. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the team.