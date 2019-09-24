Vijay Deverakonda Approaches Sandeep Vanga For Inputs On World Famous Lover? Here Is What We Know

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited World Famous Lover, featuring him in a new avatar. The film, helmed by Kranthi Madhav, has four lovely ladies (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite) paired opposite the young hero, which is a major highlight. Now, here is a big update about the film. According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda wanted to approach Sandeep Vanga for inputs on World Famous Lover. However, the team decided against it as the Arjun Reddy director is busy with Devil, featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Sandeep Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda, who became household names with Arjun Reddy, are good friends and have tremendous respect for each other. In fact, the 30-year-old star had even come to his buddy's rescue when the director was being attacked for making 'sexist' remarks about one's freedom to hit his or her partner.

"Maybe, Sandeep has probably been in a relationship where he loved someone so much that they were intimate as and when they wanted or they abused each other as and they wanted or maybe they hit each other, but they loved each other and they were happy. It comes from the relationship you had as a person," Vijay Deverakonda had said while speaking to Film Companion.

Coming back to World Famous Lover, it is a crucial release for Vijay Deverakonda as his last release Dear Comrade was a big flop. The Kranti Madhav-helmed movie's first look poster was recently trolled as it featured the Geetha Govindam star in a 'rehashed' avatar, which is not a good sign. Either way, we hope that the film does well at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also has the delayed 'Hero' and a film with Puri Jagannadh in his kitty. He is likely to turn his attention to these films after World Famous Lover hits screens.

