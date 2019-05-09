Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: Instances When The Rowdy Went Unnoticed!

As A Kid

Not many would know that the young sensation of the present day Telugu cinema had come in front of the camera as a child as well. Not long ago, a short commercial from the 90s was doing the rounds on social media, in which a young Vijay Deverakonda had acted.

Nuvvila

Nuvvila was the debut movie of Vijay Deverakonda. In this film, Vijay Deverakonda had essayed an important role, which was probably not noticed back then. But now, people are searching this film to see the young sensation's debut acting venture.

Life Is Beautiful

Sekhar Kammula's Life Is Beautiful is a film worth remembering. Featuring a host of youngsters in the lead roles, it narrated a lovely tale. And among the young star cast, there was Vijay Deverakonda playing a cameo role.

And Now..

Now, the scenario has changed completely. Vijay Deverakonda has turned out to be a huge star who could just simply garner all the attention with his appearance. The huge wait surrounding his next film Dear Comrade speaks volumes about that fact. Truly, his rise to stardom has indeed been something worth appreciating. We take this opportunity to wish the charismatic star a very Happy Birthday.