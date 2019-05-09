Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: Instances When The Rowdy Went Unnoticed!
Vijay Deverakonda is the fastest growing superstar of the present day Telugu cinema. The young and dashing actor has a fan base, which is growing with each passing day. The Arjun Reddy actor is fondly addressed as 'Rowdy' by his fans and today is a special day for everyone, as he is celebrating his birthday.
The young star has proved that with hardwork, dedication and determination, one could reach the desired heights. Before becoming a big star, Vijay Deverakonda has been a part of other films and commercials, in which he probably went unnoticed back then. Here we take you through such instances.
As A Kid
Not many would know that the young sensation of the present day Telugu cinema had come in front of the camera as a child as well. Not long ago, a short commercial from the 90s was doing the rounds on social media, in which a young Vijay Deverakonda had acted.
Nuvvila
Nuvvila was the debut movie of Vijay Deverakonda. In this film, Vijay Deverakonda had essayed an important role, which was probably not noticed back then. But now, people are searching this film to see the young sensation's debut acting venture.
Life Is Beautiful
Sekhar Kammula's Life Is Beautiful is a film worth remembering. Featuring a host of youngsters in the lead roles, it narrated a lovely tale. And among the young star cast, there was Vijay Deverakonda playing a cameo role.
And Now..
Now, the scenario has changed completely. Vijay Deverakonda has turned out to be a huge star who could just simply garner all the attention with his appearance. The huge wait surrounding his next film Dear Comrade speaks volumes about that fact. Truly, his rise to stardom has indeed been something worth appreciating. We take this opportunity to wish the charismatic star a very Happy Birthday.
