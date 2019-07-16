Vijay Deverakonda Comes To Rashmika Mandanna's Aid; Shields Her From Uncomfortable Question

An Uncomfortable Question

Recently, while promoting Dear Comrade, Rashmika found herself in a rather uncomfortable situation when a reporter asked her a question about her break-up with actor and director Rakshit Shetty, which had grabbed plenty of attention last year.

Vijay Deverakonda To The Rescue

Sensing that Rashmika was not comfortable talking about the matter, Vijay Deverakonda said that nobody has the right to ask her such a personal question

"I don't even know your question...but it is no one's business. Like I am giving answer.. I don't even understand the question...how is it anyone's business," (sic) added the Arjun Reddy star.

Rashmika Hits Back

Rashmika too made it clear that the question did not make any sense to her, which created a great of buzz amongst those in attendance.

"It is so long of a question for me to understand it as well," (sic) said the young actress.

The Background

This is not the first time, Vijay Deverakonda has dealt with a question regarding Rashmika's break-up. Last October, he had asked certain sections of the media to respect their privacy and give them time to recover from the setback.

" I am very happy to act with her. But it is not good to entertain other things that hurt someone else. I personally know about them and know how much pain they have experienced," he had added.

About Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama with political undertones that features Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar. The film is slated to hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) on July 26, 2019.