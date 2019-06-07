Vijay Deverakonda Gets Drawn Into Casting Couch Row; Shocking Deets Inside

Last year, the sensational Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a terrific response at the box office and became a big hit. Sadly, his next release NOTA, featuring him in an intense avatar, failed to live up to expectations and bombed big time. Luckily for the 'Rowdy', his next release Taxiwala fared better than expected and helped him end the year on a good note.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interview, actress Shalu Shamu said that a director once asked her to 'sleep with him' if she wanted to do a film opposite the Arjun Reddy star.

She, however, refused to reveal the director's name and added that he would 'ruin' her career. As expected, her comments created a great deal of buzz amongst fans with some of them speaking out in support of the actress.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is slated to release later this year. The film, helmed by Bharath Kamma, features the heartthrob in a new avatar and marks his second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in an anthology film featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies.

Vijay Deverakonda's Director Makes A Very BOLD Statement; Deets Inside!