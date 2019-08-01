Vijay Deverakonda Turns Down A Big Offer From Star Filmmaker? Is This The Reason?

A Shocking Decision

According to Cinejosh, Karan Johar recently expressed a desire to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. However, in a surprising development, the NOTA actor refused the offer and asked KJo to come up with a fresh script.

Is This The Reason?

Some time ago, Vijay Deverakonda had said that he would never act in a remake, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Many feel that by turning down Karan Johar's offer, he has proved that he can 'walk the talk', which is quite commendable.

Fans Want Him To Enter Bollywood

While Vijay Deverakonda might not have any plans of entering Bollywood in the near future, the fact remains that his fans would love to see him exploring new avenues. Shortly after Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake (Kabir Singh) hit screens, some movie buffs claimed that the young heartthrob had done a better job than Shahid Kapoor, indicating that he is 'Bollywood ready'.

Work Matters

Vijay Deverakonda, who is quite choosy on the professional front, will next be seen opposite Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna in a romantic-drama, reportedly titled 'Love Failure'. He was also supposed to do a sports film titled 'Hero'. However, it has reportedly been put on the back-burner. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently producing films such as Brahmastra, Good News and more. He will also be directing the Bollywood biggie 'Takht'.