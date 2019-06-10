English
    Vijay Deverakonda Has Shocked Everyone With His BOLD Decision? Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda, the actor who has scaled newer heights, is definitely a youth icon worth emulating. His road to stardom has been an inspirational one for all those who have been dreaming about films. Interestingly, one of the latest decisions of the young star has left everyone a bit shocked.

    As everyone knows, Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother Anand Deverakonda is also venturing in to films and he is making his debut as a lead hero with an upcoming film Dosaravani. The first look poster and teaser of this movie have come out in the online circuits.

    Vijay Deverakonda Has Shocked Everyone With His BOLD Decision? Deets Inside!

    Meanwhile, what has left everyone shocked and surprised is the fact that Vijay Deverakonda has neither promoted nor shared the teaser of his brother's movie through his social media page. On the other hand, the young actor took to his Twitter account to share the teaser of his friend Naveen Polishetty's upcoming film Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and he had some great words to write about the actor.

    It is indeed a bold decision taken by Vijay Deverakonda that has taken everyone with bit of a surprise. It seems like the young actor has taken a new step forward by opting to stay away from promotions of his brother's film.

    vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
