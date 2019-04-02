Vijay Deverakonda Highly Protective Of Dear Comrade Co-star Rashmika Mandanna? Inside Details Out!
Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most popular young stars, is currently gearing up for the release of Dear Comrade, which is one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year. The film, directed by newcomer Bharat Kamma, marks the heartthrob's second collaboration with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna and this has helped it create a good deal of buzz amongst fans.
The Dear Comrade teaser was released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town for all the right reasons. However, a certain section of the audience, took objection to the teaser as it featured a lip-lock between Rashmika and the Leader of the 'Rowdy Army' which they found to be 'unnecessary'.
Vijay Deverakonda Furious With Fans
Once the video viral, a few mindless trolls slut-shamed the Kodava beauty and even took a dig at her personal life. According to a leading daily, Vijay Deverakonda is pretty upset with fans for targeting Rashmika. Confirming this, a source said that the NOTA star feels that no one has the right to object to a 'harmless kiss'.
A Source Added...
"Should a kiss even be the reason for debate and discussion in a country plagued with much bigger problems? He never expected the Twitterati to go into a rant over a harmless kiss."
Vijay Deverakonda Has A Great Rapport With Rashmika
Vijay Deverakonda shares a lovely rapport with Rashmika and is quite protective of her. Some time ago, on being asked a question about the actress' split with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty, he had given a mature response and indicated he has a great deal of respect for her.
"I'm just a third person and her co-star. I don't think I can comment on their relationship. It's life and they will move on," he had added.
On The Work front...
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will be seen together in Dear Comrade which is slated to hit screens on June 6, 2019. Post that, the young heartthrob will turn his attention to his movie with Kranthi Madhav while Rashmika will concentrate on her movie with Tamil star Karthi.
