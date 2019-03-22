Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalised Due To A Health Scare; Deets Inside
Vijay Deverakonda is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and sought-after young heartthrobs in Tollywood today. With big time hits such as Geetha Govindam and Arjun Reddy, the 29-year-old has proved that he is the future of Telugu cinema and has a blossoming career ahead. The leader of the 'Rowdy Army' has also won the love of several fans as he is a bold yet humble individual who considers his fans to be a part of his family. Now, the choice of Gen Y is in the limelight for a surprising reason.
A Health Scare
Yesterday (March 21, 2019), Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and revealed that he had to be taken to a hospital after he felt weak during a shoot. He went on to add that it was nothing to worry about as he is going to be fine in no time.
His Exact Words
"What a way to celebrate Holi. I was shooting till 6 am on Wednesday morning, when I noticed that I was down with fever. I was beginning to feel very weak, but I wanted to recover quickly, which is why I checked into the hospital for treatment."
An Inspiring Update
Revealing more about the incident, a source said that it was just a case of 'exhaustion' and nothing else. The source added that the star went in for some treatment as he did not want to take a break from work.
"It's nothing to worry about. It's just exhaustion. And ideally, one should just rest it out. But Vijay can't afford a break right now. So he has checked into the hospital for quick relief in order to be able to resume shooting as soon as possible," he added.
A Good 2018
2018 was an eventful year for Vijay Deverakonda. He received rave reviews for his 'madam madam' act in Geetha Govindam and left the fans asking for more. Unfortunately, his next release NOTA failed big time and turned out to a big embarrassment for all concerned. Luckily, he bounced back in style with Taxiwala which emerged as a surprise hit.
On The Work Front
Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Dear Comrade which has created a good amount of buzz amongst fans. Touted to be a political-thriller, the film directed by Bharath Kamma features his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.