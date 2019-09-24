Vijay Deverakonda Is A Youth Icon With A Negative Point? A Director Claims So!

Vijay Deverakonda's journey to stardom has been an inspiring one. He is one among the most successful young actors of Telugu cinema, who has been a part of the new wave in the industry. Some of his films have been nothing short of trendsetters. But, does the star have any negative point? Well, director Harish Shankar had an interesting opinion on Vijay Deverakonda when he was asked about the star in a recent interview. According to a report, the director conveyed that Vijay Deverakonda is a youth icon of the film industry who has a negative point; he takes everything written about him so seriously.

Meanwhile, Harish Shankar, whose recent directorial venture Gaddalakonda Ganesh is racing towards becoming a huge hit, has reportedly revealed that he doesn't share that much of a rapport with Vijay Deverakonda but he was eager to meet him after the humungous success of Arjun Reddy, the film that shot the young star's fame to all-new heights. The report also adds that Vijay Deverakonda went on to mention that he is ready for a casual meet but Harish Shankar intended to narrate a thread to the young star.

Harish Shankar's work in Gaddalakonda Ganesh is winning praises and the film which is based on Tamil movie Jigarthanda, is said to be made suitable for Telugu audiences with necessary commercial ingredients. Varun Tej essays the lead in this movie, which is running to packed houses in theatres. The director's previous film was the Allu Arjun starrer Duvvada Jagannadham, which also tasted success at the box office.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda, he recently released the first look poster of his next movie titled World Famous Lover, being directed by Kranthi Madhav. He also has another project titled Hero, in which he reportedly plays the role of a bike racer. His previous release Dear Comrade couldn't create an impact at the box office.