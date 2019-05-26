English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Deverakonda Is Second To None; Rowdy Trumps All Other Big Stars To Achieve This Feat!

    By Manu
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda's rise to stardom has left a lot of his fans very much inspired. He has emerged as a huge sensation in South India with the actor now establishing a market for his own in all the four different film industries. It all began with Arjun Reddy, which shot his fame to new heights. Vijay Deverakonda is now one of the busiest actors around in Telugu and now, the young star has overtaken all the other big stars of the Telugu film industry to achieve a new feat, which rightly shows his increasing popularity. Read the article to know the full details regarding this.

    READ: Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy; Shocking Deets Inside!

    Vijay Deverakonda

    Much like many other top stars of the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is also active on social media. He is particularly active on Instagram, which has now turned out to be choicest social media platform of the celebrities.

    Jumps To The Top Spot

    Well, the number of followers that he has might have surprised one and all. What is even more interesting is that, with as many as 3.5 Million followers, Vijay Deverakonda is now the most followed Telugu actor on Instagram.

    Overtakes Allu Arjun & Others

    Vijay Deverakonda has overtaken other stars like Mahesh Babu, Ran, Allu Arjun and others. Before Vijay Deverakonda, this coveted title was held by stylish star Allu Arjun, who has as many as 3.3 Million followers at present.

    The Rise In Stardom

    Vijay Deverakonda is very much active on Instagram. It has to be noted that the number of followers has increased within a short span of time and the fact that he has emerged as number 1 rightly shows the increasing popularity of the actor.

    More VIJAY DEVERAKONDA News

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue