    Vijay Deverakonda Makes A Shocking Decision; Deets Inside!

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Vijay Deverakonda? If yes, then we have surprising news in store you. During a recent event in Mumbai, the leader of the 'Rowdy Army' was asked a question about acting in a web series and adding a new dimension to his career. Replying to the query, he said that he has no plans of entering the digital space as he does not want his fans to see him in that avatar. He, however, said that he is ready to produce a web show in the future.

    Of late the likes of Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Goodachari girl Shobita Dhullipalla have ventured into the digital space and added a new dimension to her popularity. As such, Vijay Deverakonda's decision is a bit shocking. Let us hope that this risky move pays off and works wonders for him.

    Vijay Deverakonda

    On the work front, he was last seen in Taxiwala which hit screens after several delays and ultimately became a hit. At present, he is awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is likely to release in June. The film, marking his collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, is a political-thriller and features him in a
    new avatar.

    So, is he doing the right thing by staying away from the digital space? Comments, please!]

