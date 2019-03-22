Vijay Deverakonda To Marry This Tollywood Beauty? Rumours Go Viral!

Vijay Deverakonda is the hot and happening star of the Telugu film industry and he made a giant leap with the movie Arjun Reddy, which made him a huge sensation across the Telugu film industry. He is one among the most eligible bachelors of Tollywood and rumours have been rife regarding his impending marriage.

If reports are to be believed, rumours on Vijay Deverakonda's marriage have hogged the headlines. The rumour mills claim that Vijay Deverakonda might tie the knot with Niharika Konidela, who is the member of the Mega Family. Niharika, who herself is an actress, is the daughter of Naga Babu and sister of popular actor Varun Tej.

It is not clear from where this news popped up first but reports claim that it has gone viral within a span of time. However, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor the Mega family has come up with any official update regarding this from which it is to be assumed that this is mere gossip.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's next film to release will be Dear Comrade, the teaser of which had released in the online circuits most recently. The movie has been scheduled to release in May 2019. On the other hand, Niharika's next film will be Suryakantham and features Rahul Vijay in the lead role.

(Source: News18 Kannada)