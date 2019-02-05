Vijay Deverakonda Overtakes Young Bollywood Actors To Achieve This!

Vijay Deverakonda In The Forbes List

Vijay Deverakonda, the young sensation of the Telugu film industry, has found a place in the Forbes India List. The actor, who is 29-years-old, has found a place in the Forbes India Under 30 List, which is indeed a big achievement.

I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy.



4 years later -

Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. pic.twitter.com/6EVUJwmeZA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 4, 2019

Vijay Deverakonda's Response

Vijay Deverakonda, took to his Twitter account to express his happiness on the achievement that has come his way. He has sent out an inspirational message briefly describing what he was at 25 and what he is now at 29.

The Only Actor In The List

More importantly, Vijay Deverakonda has overtaken even the big names of the Bollywood to find a place in the list. Interestingly, he is the only actor yo have found a place in the Forbes India 30 Under 30 List.

Vijay Deverakonda's Upcoming Movies

Vijay Deverakonda had delivered twin big successes in 2018 with Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala emerging as huge hits. Next in the line is the movie Dear Comrade, which is also a highly-awaited venture. The shoot of this upcoming movie is progressing and is expected to come out this year.