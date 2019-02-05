Vijay Deverakonda Overtakes Young Bollywood Actors To Achieve This!
The past few years have been special ones for the South Indian film industry and we have seen, the movies from the southern part of India working wonders throughout the nation. The actors of the Telugu film industry went on to become hugely popular names across India. Vijay Deverakonda, who is now one of the most loved young actors of the Telugu film inudstry, is one such actor who has now achieved a pan-Indian fan base. The year 2018 was really special one for the actor and now, a big achievement has come on the way of this highly talented actor. Read on to know more about the same here.
Vijay Deverakonda In The Forbes List
Vijay Deverakonda, the young sensation of the Telugu film industry, has found a place in the Forbes India List. The actor, who is 29-years-old, has found a place in the Forbes India Under 30 List, which is indeed a big achievement.
Vijay Deverakonda's Response
Vijay Deverakonda, took to his Twitter account to express his happiness on the achievement that has come his way. He has sent out an inspirational message briefly describing what he was at 25 and what he is now at 29.
The Only Actor In The List
More importantly, Vijay Deverakonda has overtaken even the big names of the Bollywood to find a place in the list. Interestingly, he is the only actor yo have found a place in the Forbes India 30 Under 30 List.
Vijay Deverakonda's Upcoming Movies
Vijay Deverakonda had delivered twin big successes in 2018 with Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala emerging as huge hits. Next in the line is the movie Dear Comrade, which is also a highly-awaited venture. The shoot of this upcoming movie is progressing and is expected to come out this year.