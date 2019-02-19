Vijay Deverakonda To Play This Challenging Role In His Film With Kranthi Madhav?

English
    Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for the eagerly-awaited Dear Comrade which is likely to hit screens sometime this year. The vfilm, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is touted to be a political-drama and has the potential to be a big winner. After wrapping up Dear Comrade, the NOTA actor will begin work on his film with Kranthi Madhav which is likely to feature him in a new avatar.

    The buzz is that Vijay Deverakonda has agreed to play the father of an eight-year-old kid in the movie. Many fans feel that he has taken such a big risk at this stage of his career as the script is quite good. If the gamble pays off, it might work wonders for his career. The film features Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna.

    Vijay Deverakonda

    Interestingly, 2018 was a terrfic year for Vijay Deverakonda. He received rave reviews for his performance in Geetha Govindam which emeged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year. He also tasted success with the supernatural-thriller Taxiwala. He will be hoping to continue his winning ways with his upcoming films.

    So, do you feel Vijay Deverakonda's decision to play a dad on the big screen will pay off? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 20:41 [IST]
