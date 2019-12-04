Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannaadh Movie Shaping Up As A Pan-Indian Project?

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to team up with superhit film-maker Puri Jagannadh for a movie titled as Fighter and if reports are to be believed, it will be the first pan-Indian movie of the young actor of Telugu cinema. Now, a few reports that have come up on social media reveal that Puri Jagannadh and Charmee, who are producing this highly-awaited movie have already met several celebrities to launch this upcoming project as a pan-Indian movie.

Most recently, rumours were doing the rounds that the director had met top film-maker Karan Johar to launch the film in Bollywood. However, the latest reports reveal that the team is planning to release the movie in multiple languages. Vijay Deverakonda's previous film was released in various South Indian languages but wasn' released in Hindi. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen whether Fighter will shape up as a multi-lingual or the team is just planning to release the dubbed versions. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation about the movie being a pan-Indian project.

The latest reports doing the rounds reveal that the pre-production works of Fighter is progressing at full pace. Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the works of his next flick, which has been titled as World Famous Lover. The Kranthi Madhav directorial is expected to hit theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor is expected to join the shoot of Fighter after the completion of World Famous Lover.

It is for the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for a movie. The director's previous film was iSmart Shankar, which turned out to be a huge commercial success at the box office. The Ram Pothineni starrer emerged as one among the top grossing Telugu movies of 2019. Now, there are humungous expectations on Fighter, which is expected to be a complete entertainer and kind of a film that Vijay Deverakonda hasn't done so far. Further updates regarding rest of the cast & crew of Fighter are being awaited.