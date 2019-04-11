Vijay Deverakonda Puts Forward This Condition To Hit Film-maker?

Vijay Deverakonda can be labelled as the fastest growing young star of South Indian cinema as his popularity is crossing the boundaries with the actor in him establishing a solid fan base in many regions. The fact that his next film Dear Comrade is releasing in multiple languages serves as perfect proof of his growing popularity.

After Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda will be teaming up with director Kranthi Madhav. Meanwhile, reports have also come up regarding yet another project of the actor. Speculations are rife that Majili director Shiva Nirvana is planning to team up with Vijay Deverakonda.

Now, a few unconfirmed reports have taken the online circuits regarding this project. Rumours are rife that Shiva Nirvana has narrated a storyline to Vijay Deverakonda, which has been liked by the young star. But, reports suggest that he has conveyed that he can't take up the project immediately as he has prior commitments to be completed.

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda has also given the nod to go forward with the project only if the full story is as impressive as the first plot narrated by the director. Reports also suggest that Shiva Nirvana has agreed to wait for Vijay Deverakonda's prior projects to be completed. However, no official update or confirmation has come out regarding this.

Meanwhile, Shiva Nirvana's Majili is running to full houses in the theatres. It is his second big success after Ninnu Kori, which was his debut venture. It would be great to see Vijay Deverakonda teaming up with this hit film-maker.

(Source: Cinejosh)

