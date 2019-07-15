Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Troll Each Other In Viral Video; Fans Say They Are 'Flirting'

There's no denying that 2018 was a rather eventful year for young heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. In August, the leader of the 'Rowdy Army' received some good news when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. Sadly, his next year NOTA did not live up to expectations and ended up being a massive flop. Post this setback, Vijay Deverakonda bounced back with Taxiwala, which exceeded expectations. At present, he is awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to hit screens on July 26, 2019. The film marks the sensational star's second collaboration with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which its big highlight.

Now, here is some surprising news for Vijay Deverakonda fans. In an exciting development, a video from a promotional event for Dear Comrade is going viral for a sweet reason.

In it, the young actor is seen pulling the Kodava beauty's leg and having a good time. As expected, several fans commented on the video with some even 'accusing' them of flirting with each other

Vikram Kumar After heard the rashmika words on Vijay , I thought she has a huge crush on him. That's why she's asking him to work with more movies together.... Probably Vijay knew her intension that she has been doing silly things around him whenever she gets the chance..... Vinay Venny Idaru flirt cheskuntunaru ?￰ Hema Latha I love this pair. Awesome💖💖. Expecting one more movie from both of you like geeta govindam Freddie Mercury Bulsara Vijay Deverakonda is international star with some Power he changes everyone Vikram Kumar He will never do that because he is a guinine person and he already committed to a girl before. So don't expect the love between Vijay and Rashmika

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is slated to release in four languages (Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil), which makes it a crucial movie for all concerned.

(Social media comments are unedited)

Video: MS Entertainments