Vijay Deverakonda Reaches 5 Million Followers On Instagram, Beats Mahesh Babu And Allu Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda is arguably one of the most popular young heroes in Tollywood today. The sensational star is loved by all and sundry due to his humble nature and charming screen presence. Now, here is some big news for 'Comrades'. In an exciting development, the heartthrob has reached the 5 million followers mark on Instagram and proved he is the choice of 'Gen Y'. In doing so, he has beaten Mahesh Babu (3.8 million) and Allu Arjun (4.6 million), which many feel is a big achievement.

Vijay Deverakonda had a pretty eventful 2019. The much-hyped 'Dear Comrade', released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) and bombed at the box office, leaving movie buffs in a state of shock. He, however, impressed a section of the audience, which served as a consolation prize. The 'NOTA' hero also grabbed attention when he condemned the extreme reactions to actress Parvathy's remarks on 'Arjun Reddy', stating everything cannot be 'black or white'. The general feeling is that these incidents helped him stay in the limelight and strengthened his bond with 'Rowdies'.

On the professional side of things, Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of 'World Famous Lover', directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, features him in an intense new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity. In it, he is paired opposite four stunning beauties (Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna and Izabelle Leite) and this has created a great deal of buzz on social media. The grapevine suggests, he will be locking lips with the 'Tholi Prema' beauty and this has given cinemagoers a reason to rejoice.

Vijay Deverakonda is also working on a film with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, being referred to as 'Fighter'. The flick, likely to feature a heavy dose of mass elements, has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, indicating it might help the 30-year-old bounce back in style.

The inside talk is that Janhvi Kapoor might pair up with the actor in this feature though an official announcement is awaited.

