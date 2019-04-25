Vijay Deverakonda Responsible For Dear Comrade Being Delayed? Shocking Deets Inside
Last year, young actor Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. The film, directed by Parasuram, saw him act opposite Rashmika Mandanna and impress fans with his 'madam madam' act. Unfortunately, his next release NOTA failed to live up to expectations and turned out to be a dud. Luckily, he bounced back with Taxiwaala which exceeded expectations. Now, the leader of the 'Rowdy Army' is in the limelight for a shocking reason.
In Boss Mode!
According to a report carried by Cinejosh, Vijay Deverakonda is giving the makers of his upcoming movies a hard time as he is taking a keen interest in every aspect of film-making much to the surprise of all concerned.
Vijay Deverakonda Responsible For The Delay?
Dear Comrade was originally scheduled to release on May 31, 2019. However, Vijay Deverakonda urged the makers to postpone the film as he did not want it to clash with Suriya's NGK. The 29-year-old is trying to expand his horizons with the political-drama and does not want it to face any competition at the box office. The buzz is that he is being extra careful as he does not want Dear Comrade to be another NOTA.
Strict Instructions
Cinejosh also states that Vijay Deverakonda has asked Kranthi Madhav to make several changes to his sports-drama which has delayed the film big time. It seems that he'll begin work on this yet-to-be-titled movie only once he is satisfied with the script.
Bollywood Calling?
Vijay Deverakonda, the hottest young star in Tollywood, is also open to entering Bollywood in the near future. However, he hasn't zeroed in on a script yet. Some time ago, it was rumoured that he would be entering B-town with Ranveer Singh's 83 which not happen. The general feeling is that he will make the jump only when he finds his dream script.
Vijay Deverakonda Fails To Save His Sister; Heartbreaking Details Inside