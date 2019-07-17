Vijay Deverakonda Disappoints Fans During Dear Comrade Promotions? Shocking Video Goes Viral

In 2017, actor Vijay Deverakonda became a household name when Arjun Reddy opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film featured plenty of bold content, which helped it become the choice of the younger generation. Post Arjun Reddy, Tollywood's favourite 'Rowdy' hit the jackpot with Geetha Govindam and left fans asking for more. Even though NOTA flopped, he bounced back with Taxiwala, which exceeded expectations.

At present, Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, the biggest movie of his career. The film, marking his second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, has already created a great deal of buzz and this might help it rake in the moolah. Now, Vijay Deverakomnda is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

A video from the Kerala promotions of Dear Comrade is going viral much to the shock of countless 'Rowdies'. In it, Vijay Deverakonda is seen ignoring his 'Comrades' by not even acknowledging their cheers. The video also suggests that cops had a hard time controlling the crowd.

Vijay Deverakonda disappoints his fans in Kochi pic.twitter.com/ru9eUTQBrk — GREATANDHRA (@greatandhranews) July 17, 2019

Dear Comrade is slated to hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) on July 26, 2019.

So, are you looking forward to watching Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on the big screen again? Tell us in the space below.