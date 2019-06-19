Vijay Deverakonda's Director Is Unhappy With The Star? Has He Walked Out Of The Project?

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly the hot and happening star of Telugu cinema and his judgements about projects are spot on. His movie selections have won praises and the young actor has been mixing up it well with movies of various genres.

The Geetha Govindam actor's next film to hit the screens will be Dear Comrade and reportedly, the post-production works of the film is moving in full swing. At the same time, rumours have struck this much-awaited project of Vijay Deverakonda. Few reports have been coming out that all is not well between the actor and the film's director Bharat Kamma.

According to the reports, Vijay Deverakonda is deciding on which scene to be removed or added and even the production team is supporting him considering his expertise in judgement. The report also claims that director Bharat Kamma is unhappy about this and hence, he has completely stayed away from the post-production activities.

However, it is also being reported that Vijay Deverakonda is doing his duty and informing the director about the day-to-day updates about the works through messages. But, the report claims that the director is not responding to the messages.

Nevertheless, Dear Comrade has a phenomenal buzz surrounding it and will be one among the biggest releases of the second half of 2019. The movie has been slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2019. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of the leading lady in the movie.

(Source: Gulte)

