English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Deverakonda's Director Is Unhappy With The Star? Has He Walked Out Of The Project?

    By Staff
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly the hot and happening star of Telugu cinema and his judgements about projects are spot on. His movie selections have won praises and the young actor has been mixing up it well with movies of various genres.

    The Geetha Govindam actor's next film to hit the screens will be Dear Comrade and reportedly, the post-production works of the film is moving in full swing. At the same time, rumours have struck this much-awaited project of Vijay Deverakonda. Few reports have been coming out that all is not well between the actor and the film's director Bharat Kamma.

    Vijay Deverakondas Director Is Unhappy With The Star? Has He Walked Out Of The Project?

    According to the reports, Vijay Deverakonda is deciding on which scene to be removed or added and even the production team is supporting him considering his expertise in judgement. The report also claims that director Bharat Kamma is unhappy about this and hence, he has completely stayed away from the post-production activities.

    However, it is also being reported that Vijay Deverakonda is doing his duty and informing the director about the day-to-day updates about the works through messages. But, the report claims that the director is not responding to the messages.

    Nevertheless, Dear Comrade has a phenomenal buzz surrounding it and will be one among the biggest releases of the second half of 2019. The movie has been slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2019. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of the leading lady in the movie.

    (Source: Gulte)

    READ: Vijay Deverakonda Has Shocked Everyone With His BOLD Decision? Deets Inside!

    More VIJAY DEVERAKONDA News

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue