    Vijay Deverakonda's Director Makes A Very BOLD Statement; Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda's popularity reached unseen heights after the phenomenal success of Arjun Reddy, the film which is still being talked about. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, this movie enjoys a cult fan following and now, this Vijay Deverakonda movie has been remade in Hindi too.

    Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy himself with Shahid Kapoor reprising the role done by Vijay Deverakonda in the original. Meanwhile, the director's recent comments on how he would handle criticism like the film promotes male chauvinism has garnered attention

    Vijay Deverakondas Director Makes A Very BOLD Statement; Deets Inside!

    "This is not arrogance, but I genuinely do not bother about pseudo-feminists and pseudo-sympathisers. There is not one place where I have showed women in a derogatory way. There is no bum or cleavage shot. I never asked my audience to look at the girl's body.", the film-maker has been quoted as saying by 123telugu.com.

    Regarding Kabir Singh, the director also opened up that he agreed to do the remake only because Shahid Kapoor was ready to do the film. The film-maker has also reportedly mentioned that the remake would remain faithful to the original and only minute changes have been made so as to suit the tastes of the Bollywood audiences.

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
