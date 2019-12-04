Vijay Deverakonda's Housewarming Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Ravipudi And Others Take Part!

Vijay Deverakonda, the young star of Telugu cinema had bought a new house recently and it was all over the news. The actor himself had come up with an announcement regarding his new home and also shared a click, which was taken during the ceremony. "Her happiness ❤ His pride 😁 Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas - you've all been a part of this journey with us," (sic) he penned while sharing a picture taken along with his father, mother and younger brother. According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda's housewarming ceremony was attended by prominent celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Vamsi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi and others.

A few photos have been doing the rounds on social media, in which these celebrities could be seen posing with the star for pictures, which were seemingly taken during the event.

Here is a picture in which popular filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally and actress Rashmika Mandanna could be seen along with Vijay Deverakonda and his family members. The director shares a close bond with the Arjun Reddy star and VD had attended the promo events of the filmmaker's previous release, Maharshi. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna had worked with the actor in Geetha Govindam and most recently, Dear Comrade.

In another picture that has been doing the rounds on social media, Vijay Deverakonda could be seen along with popular filmmaker Vamshi Paidipilly. Take a look at the tweet here..

Earlier, Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of the actor, had shared a few pictures which were taken during the event. The ceremony was attended by close friends as well as relatives of the Deverakonda family.

Various reports that had come on online media revealed that the house is worth Rs 15 crore. According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda's new home is located at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.