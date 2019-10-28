    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Vijay Deverakonda's Interesting Reply About His Impending Marriage Is Too Cute To Be Missed!

      Recently, Vijay Deverakonda had visited the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. The inmates were elated to see the young star, much like the viewers. As everyone knows, Vijay Deverakonda is truly among the most eligible bachelors of Tollywood town and a discussion regarding his marriage popped up during the show. It was none other than Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, who asked him about his marriage plans. Vijay Deverakonda came up with a very cute answer, which would have won everyone's hearts. Reportedly, the Arjun Reddy star went on to say that he has not found his Amala yet.

      Even in the past, questions regarding his marriage had popped up in many an interview. Since he is a star with tremendous fan following, various rumours were doing the rounds regarding his marriage. In fact, rumours had also surfaced that he is all set to tie the knot but everything turned out to be speculations.

      Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda visited the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house in connection with the promotions of his debut production venture, Meeku Mathrame Cheptha. He was accompanied by Tharun Bhasker who plays the lead in the movie. Interestingly, Tharun Bhasker had directed Vijay Deverakonda in Pelli Choopulu, which was one among the first major successes of Rowdy in Tollywood. Reportedly, Meeku Mathrame Cheptha will hit theatres on November 1, 2019.

      As an actor, Vijay Deverakonda has an interesting line-up. His immediate next venture is World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film, which is said to be a romantic tale, features Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies. Apart from that, he has also signed Puri Jagannadh's next, which is expected to be a mass entertainer. Reports also suggest that the actor has also signed another project titled as Hero, in which he will be seen playing a bike racer.

      Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
