English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Photo With This Actress Gains Attention!

    By Manu
    |

    Arjun Reddy, the Vijay Deverakonda movie that released in 2017 did boost the star status of the young actor to an all new level. He became a South Indian sensation within a matter of time and the film too turned out to be a hugely-popular flick.

    Vijay Deverakonda's fan following has no bounds and one of the recent photos of the young star has indeed gained the attention of one and all. One of the photos of the actor, which was taken during the HT India's Most Stylish 2019 Awards is indeed not to be missed.

    Popular actress Kiara Advani, who is well-known to the Telugu film audiences as well, took to her micro-blogging site to send out a picture, which was taken during the big function. In this picture, she could be seen along with Vijay Deverakonda and she has captioned it as "When Preeti met Arjun."

    Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Photo With This Actress Gains Attention For An Interesting Reason!

    For the uninitiated, Kiara Advani will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in the film Kabir Singh, which is the Bollywood remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. The Hindi version features popular actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Kiara essays a character named Preeti in the film.

    Arjun Reddy's director Sandip Reddy Vanga himself is directing the Hindi Remake. The Telugu version had featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue