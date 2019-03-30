Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Photo With This Actress Gains Attention!

Arjun Reddy, the Vijay Deverakonda movie that released in 2017 did boost the star status of the young actor to an all new level. He became a South Indian sensation within a matter of time and the film too turned out to be a hugely-popular flick.

Vijay Deverakonda's fan following has no bounds and one of the recent photos of the young star has indeed gained the attention of one and all. One of the photos of the actor, which was taken during the HT India's Most Stylish 2019 Awards is indeed not to be missed.

Popular actress Kiara Advani, who is well-known to the Telugu film audiences as well, took to her micro-blogging site to send out a picture, which was taken during the big function. In this picture, she could be seen along with Vijay Deverakonda and she has captioned it as "When Preeti met Arjun."

For the uninitiated, Kiara Advani will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in the film Kabir Singh, which is the Bollywood remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. The Hindi version features popular actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Kiara essays a character named Preeti in the film.

Arjun Reddy's director Sandip Reddy Vanga himself is directing the Hindi Remake. The Telugu version had featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.