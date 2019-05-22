English
    Vijay Deverakonda's Love Affair & Breakup To Be The Core Plot? Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda is the fastest rising young star of the present day South Indian cinema and his rise to stardom has been an inspiration to millions. Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films carry expectations akin to the films of the superstars and he is sure to not disappoint his fans.

    The Arjun Reddy actor's next film after Dear Comrade will be with Kranthi Madhav and the shoot of the film has commenced. While the reports that have come out reveal that the film will have three leading ladies in it, nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the film.

    Now, a few unconfirmed reports have come out regarding the story line of this upcoming Vijay Deverakonda movie. According to a report by gulte.com, this upcoming film will deal with the love affairs and break-ups of Vijay Deverakonda's character with the heroines. It is also being rumoured that the director is planning to title the film as Break-up. However, no official update has come up regarding any of these.

    According to the reports, this upcoming film of Vijay Deverakonda will feature Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's next film Dear Comrade will be out on July 26, 2019. The film has been directed by Bharat Kamma.

