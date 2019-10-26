Vijay Deverakonda's Movies Have Huge Demand In Bollywood?

Vijay Deverakonda's popularity has reached newer heights in the past couple of years. To be precise, Arjun Reddy turned out to be the game-changer for him and the film paved way for his popularity in Bollywood. In fact, most of his movies post-Arjun Reddy have gone on to gain the attention of the filmmakers out there. Now, it seems like Vijay Deverakonda movies have got a huge demand in Bollywood, with some of his Telugu movies gearing up to be remade in Bollywood.

If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Vijay Deverakonda's blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam might soon get a Hindi remake. Recently, rumours were rife that Rohith Shetty has bagged the remake rights of this 2018 movie.

On the other hand, it is also being speculated that Taxiwala, which was another release of Vijay Deverakonda in 2018, might also be remade in Bollywood. If the reports are anything to go by, popular young actor Ishaan Khatter might be seen reprising the Arjun Reddy star's role in the remake.

As everyone knows, Arjun Reddy was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh and the movie was a runaway hit at the box office. Pelli Choopulu, the film that released in 2016 also had a Hindi version, which was titled 'Mitron'.

Moreover, it was also announced a few months ago that popular Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar had bagged the remake rights of Dear Comrade, which was Vijay Deverakonda's previous release.

Well, all these show the popularity that Vijay Deverakonda movies are now having in Bollywood. No other young star of Tollywood has got these many movies lined up to be remade in the Hindi belt.

As far as Vijay Deverakonda's next work is concerned, the movie has been titled 'World Famous Lover', which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav. The first look poster of the movie, which was released by the team a few weeks ago had gained widespread attention.