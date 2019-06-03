English
    Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdies Making Life Difficult For This Young Hero? Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Vijay Deverakonda. The young heartthrob received rave reviews for his performance in Geetha Govindam which proved to be a blockbuster. Sadly, NOTA failed to click with the target audience and flopped big time. Luckily for Vijay Deverakonda, Taxiwala exceeded expectations and fared well at the box office. Now, the star is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Falaknuma Das star Vishwak Sen recently made a few strong comments about critics and threatened to attack them once he returned to Hyderabad which created a buzz amongst fans, Later, he clarified that his words were meant for a young hero's fans and not movie critics in general. He also said that the hero's supporters often troll him on social media.

    Vijay Deverakonda

    While Vishwak Sen did not take anyone's name, the buzz is that he was referring to the Arjun Reddy star and his 'Rowdies'.

    This is a developing situation and will be interesting to see what happens next.

    Meanwhile, Falaknuma Das is doing decent business at the box office despite the Maharshi wave. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is slated to release later this year. The film will see him act opposite his Geetha Govindam Co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

    Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy; Shocking Deets Inside!

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
