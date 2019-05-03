English
    Vijay Deverakonda’s These Words Have Left Mahesh Babu Fans Unhappy? Deets Inside

    By Manu
    Vijay Deverakonda was one among the prominent guests of Maharshi pre-release event and the young stars presence at the grand function was definitely an added booster. Mahesh Babu, Victory Venkatesh and Vijay Deverakonds shared the same dais and it was a pleasant sight to see all the big stars together.

    Dear Comrade star did come on stage and he spoke highly about Mahesh Babu. He also revealed that he has been a big fan of Mahesh Babu and remembered the days when he used to stand in long queues to get the tickets for his movies.

    Vijay Deverakonda’s These Words Have Left Mahesh Babu Fans Unhappy?

    However, it seems like some of the words of Vijay Deverakonda haven't gone down well with Mahesh Babu fans. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakond mentioned that he doesn't feel comfortable calling Mahesh Babu as Mahesh sir since he used to call him Maa Vodu during his college days.

    Vijay Deverakonda might have said these words to show how dear the star is to him. However, some of the report claims that some fans are unhappy with these words of Vijay Deverakonda. Some fans are of the opinion that Vijay Deverakonda must learn from Mahesh Babu who addresses even actors who are junior to him as sir.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 8:09 [IST]
