Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy; Shocking Deets Inside!

It is no secret that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for young actor Vijay Deverakonda. In August, he became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit. Sadly, his next release NOTA sank without a trace and failed to impress the 'rowdies'. Luckily, he bounced back with Taxiwala and ended the year on a good note.

Now, he is in the limelight for a surprising reason. Recently while interacting with the media, Vijay Deverakonda said that he wants to reach a stage in his career when he feels ashamed of doing the cult film Arjun Reddy which created a good deal of buzz amongst fans.

"I should reach a stage in few years where in when I look back I should feel ashamed of Arjun Reddy. In future if I am still at a stage that I say Arjun Reddy is my best film, then it proves that I haven't made any progress in my profession. In this profession, one should learn new things continuously. My aim is all my films should be the best and I should do films which I should enjoy when I watch them," he said.

This is quite a big statement and it proves that Vijay Deverakonda is an ambitious person.

Meanwhile, the heartthrob is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is slated to release on July 26, 2019. The movie, directed by Bharath Kamma, marks his second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Cinejosh