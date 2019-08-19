English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Deverakonda Says Negativity Killed Dear Comrade

    By
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda, who became a household name with the sensational hit Arjun Reddy, recently suffered a blow of epic proportions when Dear Comrade underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the masses. During SIIMA 2019, the 'Rowdy' spoke about the setback and said that the film flopped big time because of unnecessary negativity. He added that this is not the first time that such a thing has damaged his movie's commercial prospects.

    "Dear Comrade was killed due to this negativity. But this is not a new experience for me. I know how to handle such negativity," said Vijay Deverakonda.

    Vijay Deverakonda Says Negativity Killed Dear Comrade

    As expected, this shocking statement created a great deal of buzz on social media as it indicated that Vijay Deverakonda was in no mood to take the blame for Dear Comrade tanking at the box office.

    Interestingly, last year, Vijay Deverakonda had written an emotional letter and taken full responsibility for NOTA's unimpressive box office performance, which impressed movie buffs big time. As such, many are shocked by his reaction to the Dear Comrade fiasco.

    Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a rebel and marked his second collaboration with his Geetha Govinda co-star Rashmika Mandanna. It was released in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil), which made its poor performance a big embarrassment for all concerned.

    Meanwhile, with Dear Comrade in the past, Vijay Deverakonda is set to turn his attention to his film with Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna, tentatively titled 'Love Failure'; he will also be teaming up with mass director Puri Jagannadh for a commercial entertainer. Some time ago, he was also offered the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, backed by Karan Johar. However, he turned down the offer as he reportedly was not interested in doing the same role again.

    So, what do you make of Vijay Deverakonda's take on the Dear Comrade debacle? Comments, please!

    More VIJAY DEVERAKONDA News

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue