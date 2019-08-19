Vijay Deverakonda Says Negativity Killed Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda, who became a household name with the sensational hit Arjun Reddy, recently suffered a blow of epic proportions when Dear Comrade underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the masses. During SIIMA 2019, the 'Rowdy' spoke about the setback and said that the film flopped big time because of unnecessary negativity. He added that this is not the first time that such a thing has damaged his movie's commercial prospects.

"Dear Comrade was killed due to this negativity. But this is not a new experience for me. I know how to handle such negativity," said Vijay Deverakonda.

As expected, this shocking statement created a great deal of buzz on social media as it indicated that Vijay Deverakonda was in no mood to take the blame for Dear Comrade tanking at the box office.

Interestingly, last year, Vijay Deverakonda had written an emotional letter and taken full responsibility for NOTA's unimpressive box office performance, which impressed movie buffs big time. As such, many are shocked by his reaction to the Dear Comrade fiasco.

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a rebel and marked his second collaboration with his Geetha Govinda co-star Rashmika Mandanna. It was released in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil), which made its poor performance a big embarrassment for all concerned.

Meanwhile, with Dear Comrade in the past, Vijay Deverakonda is set to turn his attention to his film with Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna, tentatively titled 'Love Failure'; he will also be teaming up with mass director Puri Jagannadh for a commercial entertainer. Some time ago, he was also offered the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, backed by Karan Johar. However, he turned down the offer as he reportedly was not interested in doing the same role again.

So, what do you make of Vijay Deverakonda's take on the Dear Comrade debacle? Comments, please!