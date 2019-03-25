English
    Vijay Deverakonda SHUTS DOWN All The Marriage Rumours In A Classy Way!

    By Lekhaka
    Being one of the most eligible bachelors of the Telugu film industry, has always been the target of the gossip columns and many a rumours have come up regarding his marriage. Of late, he was even linked to Niharika Konidela of the Mega Family and at once, rumours had spread like wildfire regarding their marriage.

    Now, the heartthrob of Telugu cinema has indirectly shut down all these marriage rumours and that too in a classy way. Vijay Deverakonda was the chief guest of the pre-release event of Niharika's upcoming movie Suryakantham, which is gearing up for release in this week.

    During the event, he mentioned that he is like a big brother to Niharika. "As Nagababu garu is busy with politics, Varun in USA and Charan anna also in the USA, today I felt like a big brother that I should grace Niharika's film event. I've played Nagababu's son in Geetha Govindam, so that's my connection with him.", the actor said while speaking during the event. This is being considered as the perfect response to all the rumours that have surfaced of late regarding his marriage.

    Vijay Deverakonda's next big release will be Dear Comrade, which will be releasing in the theatres during the summer season. The film is at the top in the list of the most-awaited movies.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
