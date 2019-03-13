English
    Vijay Deverakonda And Sivakarthikeyan's Upcoming Movies Have Got An Interesting Connect!

    Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan are two among the much loved young stars of the South Indian film industry. While Sivakarthikeyan has been delivering big hits in Kollywood, the case is much similar with Vijay Deverakonda in Tollywood.

    Vijay Deverakonda And Sivakarthikeyans Upcoming Movies Have Got An Interesting Connect!

    There are a whole lot of expectations surrounding the upcoming projects of Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan. According to the reports, Vijay Deverakonda has signed a film with Mythri Movie Makers whereas Sivakarthikeyan's 15th film will be produced under the banner KJR studios.

    Both these big movies have got an interesting connect. According to the reports, both these upcoming South Indian movies will share the same title, Hero.

    If reports are to be believed, the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda's Hero will commence on April 22, 2019, and the movie will be directed by Anand Annamalai. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan's Hero will be directed by filmmaker PS Mithran, who shot to fame with the movie Irumbu Thirai. Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun Sarja etc., are also a part of the star cast of the movie.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's next film to hit the theatres will be Dear Comrade, the shoot of which is progressing. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan's next big release is Mr Local, which is expected to hit the theatres during the Summer season.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
