Vijay Deverakonda Takes A Bold Decision Due To Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa

Vijay Deverakonda, the resident 'Rowdy' of Telugu cinema, is gearing up for the release of his maiden production venture Meeku Matrame Chepta, featuring director Tarun Bhascker in the lead. The film, directed by newcomer Shammeer Sultan, has the potential to help him add a new dimension to his career, which makes it a crucial release for the young sensation. Now, here is a major update about Meeku Matrame Chepta, According to Cinejosh, the Arjun Reddy hero has decided to stop promoting the movie due to the Sye Raa storm.

Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, is arguably the biggest release of the season. It has created a great deal of buzz in most markets due to its stellar cast and impressive trailer. Given these circumstances, Vijay Deverakonda reportedly feels that there is no point in wasting money on promoting Meeku Matrame Chepta, He is likely to turn his attention to his production venture from October 9.

The general feeling is that Vijay Deverakonda has taken a sensible decision as Chiranjeevi is still a force to be reckoned with. His Khaidi No 150, a remake of the Tamil hit Kaththi, did well at the box office despite clashing with Gautamiputra Satakarni, which serves as strong proof of his star power.

Coming back to Meeku Matrame Chepta, it is touted to be a coming of age entertainer that has a youthful vibe to it. Many feel that the film , slated to arrive in theatres on October 18, has the potential to be a surprise hit.

On the other hand, Sye Raa is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a freedom fighter while highlighting an unknown side of the British rule. The movie, helmed by noted filmmaker, Surender Reddy, features Tamannaah and 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the female leads opposite Chiranjeevi. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Niharika and Sudeep too are a part of the magnum opus, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2.