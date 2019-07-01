Vijay Deverakonda Takes Dig At A-list Star With Sly Remark?
In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the Sandeep Vanga-directed Arjun Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, featuring the young star in a raw new avatar, ruffled a feathers for a variety of reasons and this indirectly benefited it big time. The Remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, hit screens a few days ago and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the role essayed by the 'Rowdy' in the original version and has been directed by Sandeep himsdelf. The general consensus is that Shasha has done justice to the remake and proved his mettle.
Vijay Deverakonda About Kabir Singh
During a recent interaction with a leading website, Vijay Deverakonda said that he has not watched Kabir Singh yet as he has been busy with his professional commitments. He, however, made it clear that he will watch it once he gets time.
His Exact Words
"I have not seen Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh because I was in France and was busy in the shoot of my upcoming project. Few days ago, I came back to Hyderabad and have been down with a viral fever since then. I will watch Kabir Singh very soon. I am also eager to know that what my friend Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have done with the original story."
A Dig At Shahid?
The star went on to add that he will never act in a remake and also made it clear that he was never approached for Kabir Singh. The buzz is that his remake remark is an indirect dig at Shahid.
Work Matters
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to hit screens this month. The film will see him act opposite his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna and this is its biggest highlight. On the other hand, Shahid is likely to soon begin work on the Hindi remake of Jersey.
