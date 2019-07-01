Vijay Deverakonda Takes Dig At A-list Star With Sly Remark?

Vijay Deverakonda About Kabir Singh

During a recent interaction with a leading website, Vijay Deverakonda said that he has not watched Kabir Singh yet as he has been busy with his professional commitments. He, however, made it clear that he will watch it once he gets time.

His Exact Words

"I have not seen Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh because I was in France and was busy in the shoot of my upcoming project. Few days ago, I came back to Hyderabad and have been down with a viral fever since then. I will watch Kabir Singh very soon. I am also eager to know that what my friend Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have done with the original story."

A Dig At Shahid?

The star went on to add that he will never act in a remake and also made it clear that he was never approached for Kabir Singh. The buzz is that his remake remark is an indirect dig at Shahid.

Work Matters

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to hit screens this month. The film will see him act opposite his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna and this is its biggest highlight. On the other hand, Shahid is likely to soon begin work on the Hindi remake of Jersey.