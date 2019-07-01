English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Deverakonda Takes Dig At A-list Star With Sly Remark?

    By
    |

    In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the Sandeep Vanga-directed Arjun Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, featuring the young star in a raw new avatar, ruffled a feathers for a variety of reasons and this indirectly benefited it big time. The Remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, hit screens a few days ago and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the role essayed by the 'Rowdy' in the original version and has been directed by Sandeep himsdelf. The general consensus is that Shasha has done justice to the remake and proved his mettle.

    Vijay Deverakonda About Kabir Singh

    During a recent interaction with a leading website, Vijay Deverakonda said that he has not watched Kabir Singh yet as he has been busy with his professional commitments. He, however, made it clear that he will watch it once he gets time.

    His Exact Words

    "I have not seen Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh because I was in France and was busy in the shoot of my upcoming project. Few days ago, I came back to Hyderabad and have been down with a viral fever since then. I will watch Kabir Singh very soon. I am also eager to know that what my friend Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have done with the original story."

    A Dig At Shahid?

    The star went on to add that he will never act in a remake and also made it clear that he was never approached for Kabir Singh. The buzz is that his remake remark is an indirect dig at Shahid.

    Work Matters

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to hit screens this month. The film will see him act opposite his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna and this is its biggest highlight. On the other hand, Shahid is likely to soon begin work on the Hindi remake of Jersey.

    Vijay Deverakonda's Director Makes A Very BOLD Statement; Deets Inside!

    More VIJAY DEVERAKONDA News

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue