    Vijay Deverakonda To Clash With This Big Star! Who Will Win The Battle?

    By Manu
    |

    It goes without saying that Vijay Deverakonda is now one among the most loved young stars of the South Indian film industry. His Telugu movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam etc., have had takers in other South Indian states as well which acts as a solid proof of his rising popularity. His fans are eagerly waiting for his next film titled as Dear Comrade, the film that has been scheduled to release on May 31, 2019.

    What is even more interesting is that Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade will clash with another much-awaited film of the summer season. Actor Suriya, who enjoys a huge fan base in the Telugu speaking regions too, will be coming up with his next movie NGK, in May 2019. NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan will be releasing in the theatres on May 31, 2019.

    Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade will have other language versions too and the Tamil dubbed version of the film is also in the making. Similarly, Suriya starrer NGK will also have a Telugu dubbed version, which will be releasing in the theatres on the same date.

    It will be an interesting box office clash to watch out for during the summer season with Dear Comrade and NGK battling out at the box office. The buzz surrounding both the films are phenomenal. Let us wait and see who will win the big battle.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
