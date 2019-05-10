Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married Soon? Actor's Bold Statement On His Relationship Status Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda 'Maybe' In A Relationship?

During a recent interaction with the media, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his personal life and made a rather spicy revelation. On being asked if he is in a relationship with a foreigner, the Arjun Reddy star said that it 'maybe' the case which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

Marriage On The Cards?

Vijay Deverakonda also revealed that his family members want him to get married at the earliest. The sensation, however, made it clear that he would have a love marriage. While the 30-year-old did not reveal any names, he indicated that he has some 'probable brides' in mind.

The Background

A couple of months ago, Vijay Deverakonda was linked to 'Mega Princess' Niharika with some reports even claiming that the two would be tying the knot soon. Reacting to these rumours, he had said that she is like his 'sister' and made it clear there was nothing between them.

To Conclude...

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which marks his second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by Bharat Kamma, is an intense political-drama and features him in a new avatar. Dear Comrade has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs which might help it open on a good note.