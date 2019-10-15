Vijay Deverakonda To Make His Bollywood Debut With Sandeep Vanga's Movie?

Vijay Deverakonda is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most popular young stars in Tollywood today. The 'Rowdy' enjoys a strong fan following due to his cool attitude and dashing looks. Now, here is some big news for Vijay Deverakonda fans. According to reports, he is all set to team up with maverick filmmaker Sandeep Vanga for a commercial movie, likely to take off in 2021. If this is indeed the case, 'Comrades' are in for a treat.

Sandeep and Vijay Deverakonda previously collaborated for the highly controversial Arjun Reddy, one of the biggest hits of 2017. The dark romantic-drama ruffled a few feathers due to its bold and 'sexist' content, becoming the talk of the town in no time. As such, their second film is likely to be a force to be reckoned with at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is working on the much-hyped 'World Famous Lover', featuring him in an intense avatar. The film, helmed by Kanthi Madhav, has four beautiful actresses (Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) as his leading ladies, and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Vijay Deverakonda was also offered the Hindi remake of his box office dud Dear Comrade, however, he refused to take it up.

On the other hand, Sandeep Vanga became a pan-India sensation because of his maiden Hindi film Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), which become a sensational hit while irking a certain section of the society. Post the film's release, the filmmaker landed in a soup for saying that one should have the liberty of hitting his or her lover.

Sandeep Vanga is currently working on his second Hindi film, reportedly featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. If it works well, he might make the above-mentioned Vijay Deverakonda movie in Hindi, opening new avenues for the 30-year-old.