    Vijay Deverakonda To Quit Films Soon? Rowdies Are In Shock

    Vijay Deverakonda, who has become a household name due to films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is currently gearing up for the release of the much-hyped Dear Comrade, one of the biggest releases of his career. The film, slated to hit screens tomorrow(July 26, 2019), has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and this might help it open on a terrific note. During a recent interaction with the media, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his future plans, Dear Comrade, on-screen kissing & more.

    A Big Claim

    While talking about his plans for the future, the 30-year-old said that he might quit acting pretty soon if he feels that his work is getting 'repetitive', which left fans in a state of shock.

    His Exact Words

    "I may retire from the acting anytime. If I find there is something else I need to do, I may give up acting and leave the film industry. If one day I feel like other things I want to do as it is getting too repetitive, I will retire from acting field."

    About On-screen Kissing

    Talking about kissing scenes, an integral part of Dear Comrade, the young sensation said that it is important to ensure that only a few people are present on the sets when such intimate sequences are filmed.

    "The actor and actress should be comfortable enough to shoot the kissing scene. And we have to see to it that only a few important crew are present on the set at the time of the shot of lip lock scenes," (sic) he added.

    About Marriage

    The NOTA hero also indicated that he plans to get married by the time he is 35, which grabbed a lot of attention.

    "I may get married after 5 years it means I may get married at around 35," added the star.

    About Dear Comrade

    Dear Comrade, a romantic-drama set against a political backdrop, features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Geetha Govindam co-star. The film is slated to release in four languages, which makes it a big release for all concerned.

    Source: Tollywood.Net

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
