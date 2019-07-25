Vijay Deverakonda To Quit Films Soon? Rowdies Are In Shock

A Big Claim

While talking about his plans for the future, the 30-year-old said that he might quit acting pretty soon if he feels that his work is getting 'repetitive', which left fans in a state of shock.

His Exact Words

"I may retire from the acting anytime. If I find there is something else I need to do, I may give up acting and leave the film industry. If one day I feel like other things I want to do as it is getting too repetitive, I will retire from acting field."

About On-screen Kissing

Talking about kissing scenes, an integral part of Dear Comrade, the young sensation said that it is important to ensure that only a few people are present on the sets when such intimate sequences are filmed.

"The actor and actress should be comfortable enough to shoot the kissing scene. And we have to see to it that only a few important crew are present on the set at the time of the shot of lip lock scenes," (sic) he added.

About Marriage

The NOTA hero also indicated that he plans to get married by the time he is 35, which grabbed a lot of attention.

"I may get married after 5 years it means I may get married at around 35," added the star.

About Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade, a romantic-drama set against a political backdrop, features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Geetha Govindam co-star. The film is slated to release in four languages, which makes it a big release for all concerned.