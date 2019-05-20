English
    Vijay Deverakonda To Repeat History With Dear Comrade? Interesting Deets Inside!

    Dear Comrade will be the next major release of Vijay Deverakonda and the hopes on this big movie of the year is pretty high. Earlier, the film was expected to come out in the theatres on May 31, 2018 but later, the makers pushed ahead the release of the film to July 26, 2019 due to delay in the completion of the post-production works.

    Vijay Deverakonda To Repeat History With Dear Comrade? Interesting Deets Inside!

    Now, many believe that the postponement of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade is indeed a very positive sign for this highly-awaited film. While considering the previous films of Vijay Deverakonda, all the films of the actor which have come out in the second half of a year, have emerged as big hits.

    The film Pelli Choppulu, which gained Vijay Deverakonda huge recgnition had come out in July 2016. On the other hand, Arjun Reddy released in the month of Aug 2017. Geetha Govindam, which was a gigantic succes released a year later in August 2018. His previous release Taxiwala, which was also a super hit at the box office had released in the second half of year 2018.

    Nevertheless, Dear Comrade looks like a very solid movie and is expected to set the box office on fire whenever it releases regardless of the time of release. Let us wait for the grand entry of the film to the theatres.

    Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy

    vijay deverakonda dear comrade
    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
