    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Majili Director Shiva Nirvana!

      By Staff
      |

      Vijay Deverakonda has come up with an exciting announcement regarding one of his upcoming ventures. Amidst all the rumours that have been doing the rounds regarding his forthcoming projects, the actor has confirmed that he is all set to team up with Majili director Shiva Nirvana for a film, which will be produced by Dil Raju.

      Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Majili Director Shiva Nirvana!

      Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda came up with this huge announcement on the big occasion of Dil Raju's birthday. Along with wishing Dil Raju a very happy birthday, the Geetha Govindam actor officially announced the project through his Twitter handle.

      "Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect,

      Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.," (sic) he penned on social media.

      Interestingly, it will be the 12th film of Vijay Deverakonda and at present, the movie is being referred to as VD12. It is for the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana are teaming up for a film. The director too took to his Twitter handle to share his excitement on working with Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda.

      "Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday!

      My heartfull wishes to him🙂

      excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy," (sic) the director wrote on Twitter.

      VD12 will be the fourth directorial venture of Shiva Nirvana. He made his debut in Tollywood with the movie Ninnu Kori. Later, he directed Majili, which had hit theatres early this year. His next film is with Nani and the movie has been titled Tuck Jagadish. The official announcement of the project was made recently. The director is expected to begin the works of VD12 after completing Tuck Jagadish.

      Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's next release is World Famous Lover, which will hit theatres early next year. After that, the young actor will team up with Puri Jagannadh for a film, which has been titled Fighter.

      Read more about: vijay deverakonda
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue