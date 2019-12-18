Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Majili Director Shiva Nirvana!

Vijay Deverakonda has come up with an exciting announcement regarding one of his upcoming ventures. Amidst all the rumours that have been doing the rounds regarding his forthcoming projects, the actor has confirmed that he is all set to team up with Majili director Shiva Nirvana for a film, which will be produced by Dil Raju.

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda came up with this huge announcement on the big occasion of Dil Raju's birthday. Along with wishing Dil Raju a very happy birthday, the Geetha Govindam actor officially announced the project through his Twitter handle.

"Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.," (sic) he penned on social media.

Happy Birthday Raju sir 🤗

Blockbuster Gift loading!



With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

Interestingly, it will be the 12th film of Vijay Deverakonda and at present, the movie is being referred to as VD12. It is for the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana are teaming up for a film. The director too took to his Twitter handle to share his excitement on working with Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda.

"Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday!

My heartfull wishes to him🙂

excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy," (sic) the director wrote on Twitter.

VD12 will be the fourth directorial venture of Shiva Nirvana. He made his debut in Tollywood with the movie Ninnu Kori. Later, he directed Majili, which had hit theatres early this year. His next film is with Nani and the movie has been titled Tuck Jagadish. The official announcement of the project was made recently. The director is expected to begin the works of VD12 after completing Tuck Jagadish.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's next release is World Famous Lover, which will hit theatres early next year. After that, the young actor will team up with Puri Jagannadh for a film, which has been titled Fighter.