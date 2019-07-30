Vijay Deverakonda To Work With This Star Filmmaker Soon?

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most popular young heroes in Tollywood, is currently in the limelight because of his latest release Dear Comrade that arrived in theatres on Friday (July 26, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office. Now, here is some more good news for the 'Rowdy Army'. According to reports, the NOTA hero is all set to collaborate with top director Sukumar for an ambitious movie, likely to go on floors after the Rangasthalam filmmaker wraps up AA 20.

Sukumar is arguably one of the biggest and most bankable directors in the Telugu film world. In 2016, he directed Nannaku Prematho, which redefined Jr NTR's on-screen image and became a runaway hit. Last year, his Rangasthalam worked wonders for Ram Charan and made him a household name. As such, several fans feel that working with Sukumar might add a new dimension to Vijay Deverakonda's career.

Meanwhile, Dear Comrade has turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. The film showed a decline in collections on Saturday (July 27, 2019) and Sunday (July 28, 2019), which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Dear Comrade also failed to impress yesterday (July 29, 2019) and this suggests that it has not clicked with movie buffs. Given this setback, working with an established director like Sukumar might be a wise move on Vijay Deverakonda's part.

On the work front, Sukumar is set to begin work on his movie with Allu Arjun, which was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu as the protagonist. Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, he is currently working on a film with Aishwarya Rajesh, being directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film also has Raashi Khanna in the lead and the buzz is that she will be seen locking lips with the Arjun Reddy star in the untitled movie.

Vijay Deverakonda also has Hero in his kitty. However, the grapevine suggests that the film is no longer happening.